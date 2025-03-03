Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,232 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 207,633 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 307.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

