29,894 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $264.60 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

