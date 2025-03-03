MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.