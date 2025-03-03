MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
MGF stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.