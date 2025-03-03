Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Grows By 138.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the January 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

