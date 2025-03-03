Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.77 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,668 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $48,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,660,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,653,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after buying an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 1.1 %

TENB opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,437 shares of company stock worth $477,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.