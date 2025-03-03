Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the January 31st total of 191,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:FMST opened at $0.84 on Monday. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.
