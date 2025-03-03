Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $55,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244,641 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,362,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,098,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

