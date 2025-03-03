VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
Shares of VSME opened at $1.01 on Monday. VS MEDIA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
About VS MEDIA
