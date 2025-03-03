Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 769 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

