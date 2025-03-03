Amalgamated Bank Sells 337 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $175.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

