Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,721,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after buying an additional 1,344,229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

