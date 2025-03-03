SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.