4,936 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VUG opened at $405.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

