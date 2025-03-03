Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

