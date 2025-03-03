Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $15,150,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

