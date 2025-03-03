Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 19.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.20 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

