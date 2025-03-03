Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Purchases $12,073.36 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet bought 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $12,073.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,434.48. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after buying an additional 250,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

