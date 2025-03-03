Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $89.75 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 798.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $89,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.