Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.