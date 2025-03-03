Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.33.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $306.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $295.19 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

