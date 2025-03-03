Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

