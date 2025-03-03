Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $111.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

