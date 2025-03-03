SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

PG stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

