Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.23%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.