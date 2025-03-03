SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1 Million in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FICS opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
