SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $253.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.85. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.