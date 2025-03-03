Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

