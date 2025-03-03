Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

