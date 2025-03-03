EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4,941.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE EOG opened at $126.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.83 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

