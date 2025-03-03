SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,327 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,993 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,902,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

