SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Price Performance
Shares of EKG stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.44.
About First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF
