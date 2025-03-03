Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 175.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

BATS VCEB opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

