Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

