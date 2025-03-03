Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 406,412 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after purchasing an additional 669,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

