Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 279 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6,912.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 288,533 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 5.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.