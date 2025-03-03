Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $95,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,354 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

