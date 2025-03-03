WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,136,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,862,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,404.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 523,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 488,779 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000.

NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Stories

