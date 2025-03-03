iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 191.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.75. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

