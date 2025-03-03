Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 69.9% in February

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 348,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.11 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.