Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Up 21.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 21.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 277,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average session volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KIDZ

Kidoz Stock Performance

Kidoz Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.