Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.69 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,343 shares of company stock worth $4,789,234. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

