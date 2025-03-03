Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 395 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 204,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

