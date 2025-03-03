Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $119,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

