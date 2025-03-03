Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, and Life Time Group are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden devices historically used as a form of public punishment, where an individual’s limbs or head were secured in openings, leaving them exposed to public view and ridicule. Typically installed in open, communal spaces, these stocks served both to discipline the offender and to act as a deterrent for others by making an example of the punished behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $785.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.62. 856,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.60. 3,202,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,405. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -97.93 and a beta of 3.66.

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,151. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

