QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $139.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.