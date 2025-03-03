Promising Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – February 28th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are either based in or operate primarily in China, and they are traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as through channels like Hong Kong’s markets or American Depository Receipts (ADRs) internationally. These stocks represent partial ownership in the issuing companies, and their performance is influenced by both domestic economic policies and global market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $58.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,527. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 372,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 281,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11. Diageo has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,259.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,290.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,330.97. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

