Best Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 1st

TeraWulf, Interactive Strength, BioXcel Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and FuboTV are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares typically issued by small companies that trade on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges rather than major stock exchanges. They are known for their high volatility, lower liquidity, and elevated risk, making them a speculative investment option that often requires thorough research before trading. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 127,487,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,230. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Shares of TRNR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 191,914,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,247,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 102,403,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,879,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

FuboTV (FUBO)

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,621,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,201,051. FuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

