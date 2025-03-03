Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,509,000 after purchasing an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,111,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $156.32 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.42 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.