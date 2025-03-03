iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

IYC opened at $96.38 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $101.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

