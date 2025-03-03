Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.57. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

